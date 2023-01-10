Former AEW Tag Team Champion Comments On Working With The Acclaimed

A former AEW Tag Team Champion has opened up about what it was like working with The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens currently hold the tag team gold in AEW and the duo has racked up some big wins. But outside of their tag team title victory, none may have been bigger than their win over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR which took place on the December 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

During the latest episode of his "FTR with Dax" podcast, Harwood heaped praise on The Acclaimed.

"I was completely blown away," Harwood said. "Blown away by both of 'em because Bowens was more than a decent wrestler. He's incredible. I don't want to say I was surprised because that makes me sound like I rated him low, because I didn't rate him low. Then, I got in there with Caster and, man, wow, I don't think — because he's so good on the mic and with his raps and stuff — people don't understand how good he is in the ring."

He also revealed that he and Wheeler came up with the idea to wrestle Caster and Bowens and wanted to ensure that The Acclaimed was looked at as the top tag team in AEW. He said he felt that FTR was most popular in the summer and there was missed opportunity.

Harwood then reflected on spending time with Billy Gunn, learning the ins and outs of tag team wrestling over the years. But he said that Gunn didn't have much involvement with The Acclaimed vs. FTR match because it was two babyface teams sharing the ring.

