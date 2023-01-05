Rematch Announced After Controversial Ending To The Acclaimed's AEW Tag Title Defense

Jeff Jarrett, 55, nearly became the oldest titleholder in AEW history during the 1/4 "AEW Dynamite," where he & Jay Lethal were temporarily declared the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The controversial finish saw Lethal initially covering Anthony Bowens for a pinfall victory after Sonjay Dutt removed Bowens' foot from the ropes. Thereafter, AEW officials examined replays of the finish, leading to Aubrey Edwards reversing her decision. Once the match was restarted, The Acclaimed were able to do the needful to retain their titles.

Later in the show, an irate Jarrett and Lethal vowed to dethrone The Acclaimed's reign as champions. Subsequently, it was announced that Jarrett & Lethal would receive a rematch — this time under No Holds Barred rules — at Friday's Battle of the Belts V. The fifth edition of the AEW television special will emanate live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Friday's match will mark The Acclaimed's sixth title defense since they captured the gold from Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland on September 21. During their reign, Max Caster & Bowens have successfully put away the likes of The Blade & The Butcher, Private Party, Josh Woods & Tony Nese, Swerve In Our Glory and most recently, FTR.

Other title matches confirmed for Battle of the Belts V include Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship against Skye Blue, and Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian. AEW will also air a live episode of "AEW Rampage" from the same arena in Portland shortly before Battle of the Belts V. The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight.