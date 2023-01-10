Former WWE Luchador Pays Tribute To Black Warrior

Things started off on a sour note today in the lucha libre world, with the announcement that former AAA and CMLL luchador Black Warrior had passed away at only 54 years old. Remembrances have come in since, including messages from AAA, CMLL, lucha libre legend El Hijo del Santo, and WWE star Santos Escobar, who worked with Warrior while both were in CMLL. And now, arguably Warrior's greatest rival has come forward to pay tribute as well. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, CMLL luchador Mistico, who is best known for his three-year run in WWE as the first Sin Cara, took to Twitter to post the following message to Warrior, and a photo of the two rivals from many years ago.

"Rest in Peace to Black Warrior," Mistico tweeted. "A great fighter, rival, friend and human being. Fly high like the great star you are. Goodbye my friend." While Mistico has had many notable rivalries during his storied career, under the Mistico, Sin Cara, Myzteziz, and Caristico names, his rivalry with Warrior, which began after the latter betrayed him in a tag match in 2006, is considered the one that launched Mistico from being a star into the biggest star in Mexico. The duo would trade victories over the summer before Mistico unmasked Warrior at CMLL's 73 Aniversario in September. Years later, the rivalry would be renewed again, with Mistico taking Warrior's hair in a four-way cage match.

While nothing has officially been announced, it's expected that CMLL's show tonight in Arena Mexico, which streams for free on YouTube around 8:30 p.m. EST, is expected to feature a tribute to Warrior. Mistico will be in the main event of the show, teaming with Atlantis Jr. and Templario to take on Gran Guerrero, Stuka Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero.