Rey Mysterio Appears In Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Series

Rey Mysterio has long served as one of the most recognizable figures in the Lucha style of professional wrestling, and now, his face will appear in a new series based around the element itself.

On January 25, a series entitled "Against The Ropes" will premiere on the Netflix streaming platform, featuring the story of an ex-convict looking to reclaim the respect of her daughter, who happens to be an avid fan of Lucha libre wrestling. Accordingly, the mother crafts a masked wrestling persona — Novia Negra — and soon steps into the ring herself. Translating to "Black Bride" in English, Novia Negra can be seen conversing with former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio in a recent teaser of the series.

The exact capacity in which audiences will see Mysterio in the series is unknown at the time, but his appearance itself is confirmed. In the preview shared by WWE today on Twitter, Mysterio appears to be lending the wrestling hopeful some advice, telling Novia Negra, "to win the move bright and black, you have to make it yours," as she possibly gears up for a match.

Mysterio's prior acting experience includes voicing himself on "Booyaka! Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness," an animated Cartoon Network series airing in Latin America. In 2000, Mysterio played himself in "Ready To Rumble," starring popular actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette.

In addition to Mysterio, "Against The Ropes" will feature Caraly Sánchez, Scarlet Gruber, and Carmen Ramos as the main characters. The full trailer was released back in November to the Netflix Latinoamérica YouTube Channel.