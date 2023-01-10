WWE Teases Hall Of Fame Announcements And More For New Text Service

If you're a WWE fan looking for updates on the latest news outside of WrestlingInc., WWE has officially announced a new text feed. According to an official press release, the company has announced a WWE SMS group for fans looking to get the latest up-to-date news.

The article states that the feed will give fans the latest news about superstar updates, breaking news, sales from the site's shop, pre-sale tickets for WWE Live Events, TV and network information, and more. Also teased on the SMS group is potential news like the next possible appearance of stars like John Cena, or the question of who will end up challenging current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, or breaking news on who the WWE is going to induct into the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. In the past, WWE used different platforms like the social media site Tout to try and get ahead of the news, having superstars using it to drop news such as Brock Lesnar teasing that he was "leaving the WWE and never coming back."

This also teased the surprise involvement of WWE Superstars from "time to time," with the official press release also featuring a photo of several key talents with the company, including Reigns, United States Champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch. If interested in joining this feed, just text the service to "receive automated marketing by text message through an automatic telephone dialing system." If for whatever reason, the feed starts to annoy fans, they can cancel at any time.