Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match

Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match.

"Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."

Belair first headed to Saudi Arabia with WWE in 2021 for that year's Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh. That night, Belair participated in a triple threat match for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Sasha Banks and champion Becky Lynch.

Earlier this year, Belair traveled to Saudi Arabia for a second time when "The EST" entered an Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event to crown the next contender for the "Raw" Women's Championship. Belair defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Nikki A.S.H. to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38.

Belair was once again on the plane for WWE's latest visit to Riyadh for the Crown Jewel show. She emerged victorious against Bayley to retain the "Raw" Women's Championship — the title she captured on the opening night of WrestleMania 38 by defeating Lynch – in a Last Woman Standing match.

