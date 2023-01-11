Jim Ross Gives Advice To WWE Talent As Vince McMahon Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has shared a piece of advice with WWE talent concerning the return of Vince McMahon. There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to McMahon's sudden comeback. Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigned as WWE's Co-CEO and Chairwoman last night, and the man known on TV as simply "Mr. McMahon" was quickly elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

Hours after that news broke, reports surfaced claiming that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. New reports have since surfaced disputing that claim. There is a lot of understandable worry among WWE talent right now about the company's future, and Ross took to his "Grilling JR" podcast to offer some advice. "It's gonna be interesting days ahead for them, and I'm sure that the guys that work there are wondering what the hell's going on," Ross said. "My advice to them is just do your job. Come to work on time, don't be a problem child, don't be a baby. Be willing to go along with things to see how it's gonna work out, and that's kind of where I see that whole scenario coming."

Ross said to think that McMahon, even at the age of 77, would go silently into the night without trying to make his way back to WWE was a "crazy" thought. The AEW announcer also questioned what will happen if and when WWE actually goes through with a sale. Ross said one would assume there's more to the story of McMahon's return to WWE's board than meets the eye.

