WWE Broadcaster Sudu Shah Announces NXT Departure

WWE broadcaster Sudu Shah has announced via Twitter that January 10 was his last day with the company. He tweeted, "Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I've ever met. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!"

Shah joined WWE in January 2022 to serve as the play-by-play commentator for "WWE 205 Live" alongside Nigel McGuinness. The show was rebranded to "WWE NXT Level Up" in February after the Cruiserweight division was phased out. Since then, "NXT Level Up" has been pre-taped on Tuesdays to air on Fridays on Peacock after "WWE SmackDown." The half-hour program typically features three matches with a mix of talent who have appeared on "NXT" and those who are still developing their work before debuting on the flagship developmental show.

As of late, "NXT Level Up" was called by Shah and Byron Saxton. WWE shook up the announce teams in October when Pat McAfee departed to focus on "College GameDay" on ESPN. While Shah remained in his position as the host of "NXT Level Up," Wade Barrett was moved from "NXT" to "SmackDown," while WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was brought in to call the action on Tuesday nights alongside Vic Joseph. At the same time, Saxton transitioned to conducting backstage interviews on "WWE Raw" while also serving as a color commentator for "NXT Level Up."

After graduating from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism, Shah served as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis. He also worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta before his one-year run with WWE.