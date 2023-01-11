Michael Oku Makes Bold Statement About WWE's Intent With NXT UK

WWE has stated that, in opening up shop in the United Kingdom, it sought to also build up the area's independent professional wrestling scene, but not everyone is buying that idea after the company shuttered its U.K. brand last year. In a new interview with Stephanie Chase, English wrestler Michael Oku elaborated on why he's hesitant to believe WWE has a genuine interest in the British indies.

"It feels like 'NXT UK' was created not to help but to hurt," said Oku, who wrestles for Revolution Pro Wrestling in England and has appeared recently in NJPW and PWG.

"I think the biggest bit of evidence on that is when there was nothing to compete with anymore and when there is a pandemic and when they're not making money from it, their immediate thing is to get rid of it," he continued. "Again, they say, 'Oh, we're going to do 'NXT Europe,” but okay, if you are, what's your explanation for firing all of your roster?" he asked. "That's what I want to know. That's the one thing I feel like they would love to know, the ones that got let go."

WWE shut down its "NXT UK" brand in 2022 and announced plans to relaunch as "NXT Europe" this year, reshaping its approach to a long-sought international expansion. WWE shuttered "NXT UK" shortly before its Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.

But Oku doesn't want to completely label WWE as an "evil thing" for the U.K. as he recognizes "it did provide independent wrestlers more money." "We'll see what they can do [with 'NXT Europe']," Oku said. "We'll see if they realize that Europe is not a country and it's a load of different countries with different laws. It's intriguing."