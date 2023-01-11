Aron Stevens Addresses Speculation WWE Could Be Sold

Aron Stevens has weighed in on the conflicting reports surrounding a WWE sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net initially reported that WWE had been sold, but reports from various trusted journalists, including Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, have said that a sale has not been made. Helwani also noted that WWE is still "exploring all options."

Stevens recently spoke to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, and he touched on the possibility of WWE being bought by the Public Investment Fund, and whether or not that would jeopardize the company's future on TV in America.

"I think we have to wait and see," Stevens said. "Obviously, when deals like this come into place — to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead would be crazy. We'll just have to wait and see."

Stevens went on to say that even if WWE were to strike a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, he doesn't believe the company's shows would be taken off the air in the United States. This is an issue that LIV Golf, which is financed by the Public Investment Fund, currently faces. The professional golf tour can't seem to strike a TV deal in the United States, and LIV Golf representatives recently denied reports of nearing a deal with FOX Sports that would see the organization pay to have its tournaments air on FS1.

