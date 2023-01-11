Carmelo Hayes Says 2x WWE Hall Of Famer Keeps Him In Line

Carmelo Hayes has been a key part of the "NXT" roster since 2021, as he won the Breakout Tournament that year, ensuring a future championship opportunity. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been at the helm for much of Hayes's "NXT" run, as his current position sees him as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," former North American Champion Hayes addressed his relationship with Michaels and revealed what Michaels specifically helps him with.

"He keeps, keeps me in line because sometimes I do, you know, I want to go crazy," Hayes said. "There is a lot of things that I want to do, you know what I mean? Like, you know, 'How about we do this? How about we do that? Like, what if I say this? What if I wear a t-shirt that says this?' And he would be like, 'Hold on, you know what I mean, relax' ... He's very hands-on with me, even my in-ring stuff. He picked, you know what I mean, he's one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time."

Under Michaels's leadership, Hayes successfully cashed in the contract he received by winning the Breakout Tournament to defeat Isaiah "Swerve" Scott for the "NXT" North American Championship. Since this victory, he has lost, regained, and lost the title once again, making him one of only two men in "NXT" history to hold the title more than once. During his time with the brand, he has picked up major victories over talents such as Axiom, Apollo Crews, and Nathan Frazer — however, he has not received an opportunity for Bron Breakker's "NXT" Championship to this point.