Molly Holly Felt Blessed By Mention In WWE HOFer's Induction Speech

During the "Sign-it-live/Turbo Tuesday" stream on the Highspots Superstore Facebook page, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed Beth Phoenix thanking her at the 2017 ceremony. "Beth Phoenix called me and asked if I would be her guest at the Hall of fame," said Holly. "I did not know yet all that was to transpire but she got me a great seat and then in her speech, she thanked me for paying for the remainder of her tuition at the pro wrestling school. And so, it was just really special that she took that stage to honor me. I felt really, really blessed that she had done that."

During WrestleMania Axxess 2002, Phoenix gave Holly a VHS tape of her match. Holly took the VHS to talent scout Dr. Tom Prichard and both saw something special. Six months later, Phoenix was invited as an extra when WWE returned to Toronto. Though she wasn't hired, Holly introduced Phoenix to Nick Dinsmore, who told her if she was serious, she had to move to Kentucky to train at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

After giving OVW founder Danny Davis her first tuition payment, Davis handed Phoenix a receipt for a larger amount. Thinking there was an error, Phoenix showed the receipt to Davis, who told her, "a little birdie believes in you and wants to help pay your way." The little birdie was Molly Holly.

"When I met her at that tryout, I thought she was the best," said Holly. "I was like, 'this girl is something special,' and I really loved how she carried herself backstage. She was very humble ... She just had a certain way about her that I felt that she would be really good for the business in general. And yeah, I really wanted her to succeed."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sign-It-live/Turbo Tuesday" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.