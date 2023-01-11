Former WWE Writer Discusses Time With Stephanie McMahon On Creative Team

Before she was the (now former) Co-CEO of WWE and Chairwoman of the company's Board of Directors, Stephanie McMahon spent a number of years as a key figure in the company's creative department. One person to work alongside her between 2005 and 2007 was former WWE writer and producer Robert Karpeles.

When asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman what his initial perceptions of executives within WWE were during his first meeting with them, Karpeles said that meeting McMahon was a different experience than everyone else, as she wasn't just an executive but a familiar face from WWE television.

"It's a recognizable figure. And within about a minute and a half, two minutes, she becomes an incredibly relatable, very, very nice person," Karpeles said. "We were arguing over who had the worst dorm room in college. So it was very weird. She was a fantastic boss who caught a lot of flack unnecessarily. I think just the nature of being in that role and that idea of, 'Well, your last name is your last name and if you weren't here it would be,' fill-in-the-blank."

Karpeles added that McMahon acted as the go-between for the creative team and Vince McMahon during his time with the company, explaining that the team would present her scripts, pitches, and ideas and once she gave them the green light, they would present them to Vince McMahon with her "full support on it".

Stay tuned for the full interview between Karpeles and Hausman, which will be released on January 12.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with an h/t for the transcription.