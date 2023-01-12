Dax Harwood Doesn't Trust This WWE Executive
Dax Harwood has been critical of WWE executive Brian "Road Dogg" James in recent weeks. The AEW star claimed that they've had heat with each other since FTR's days in "WWE NXT" (where they competed as The Revival), noting that James threatened to derail their advancement to the main roster after Harwood criticized one of his ideas on Twitter. Furthermore, Harwood wasn't happy about James not thanking the team for bumping for The Kliq on the 25th-anniversary episode of "WWE Raw."
James addressed some of Harwood's comments on a recent episode of his "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, apologizing to the AEW star for not thanking him after the "Raw" segment. However, Harwood doubled down on some of his criticisms of the WWE Hall of Famer on the latest episode of "FTR with Dax Harwood."
According to Harwood, he rejected an idea that James proposed for The Revival's match against American Alpha at NXT Takeover: Dallas. While it wasn't a bad idea in Harwood's opinion, it just didn't fit the story they were trying to tell. Furthermore, Harwood called most of the match due to the fact American Alpha was an inexperienced team at the time, though they did have some input. However, James believed that Harwood wanted to take all of the credit, and spun a narrative that wasn't true. That was the moment their feud began, but it seemingly didn't end there.
Dax Harwood believes Road Dogg is spinning a narrative
During the "FTR with Dax Harwood" episode, the titular host also addressed Brian James' recent apology, suggesting that he didn't take it as sincere. In the apology, James said that he didn't know that he had to thank Harwood and his partner for doing their jobs, even though it's always been that way in the wrestling business.
"He is spinning a narrative to try and get fans on his side," Harwood stated. "Because he knows that it's been a time-honored tradition for years and years when you get finished with a segment, or get finished with a match, when there's business done, you walk to the back and say thank you."
Harwood further stressed that James' comments were to create a narrative that didn't paint him in an unflattering light. The AEW star also recalled the WWE Hall of Famer threatening to pull the plug on The Revival ever going to the main roster following Harwood's aforementioned tweet. Dax recalled James defending the tweet by dismissing it as a joke, but Harwood believes that the WWE executive was covering his tracks.
Harwood concluded by saying that, while he doesn't think James is a bad person, he didn't tell the truth in those instances.