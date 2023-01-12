Dax Harwood Doesn't Trust This WWE Executive

Dax Harwood has been critical of WWE executive Brian "Road Dogg" James in recent weeks. The AEW star claimed that they've had heat with each other since FTR's days in "WWE NXT" (where they competed as The Revival), noting that James threatened to derail their advancement to the main roster after Harwood criticized one of his ideas on Twitter. Furthermore, Harwood wasn't happy about James not thanking the team for bumping for The Kliq on the 25th-anniversary episode of "WWE Raw."

James addressed some of Harwood's comments on a recent episode of his "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, apologizing to the AEW star for not thanking him after the "Raw" segment. However, Harwood doubled down on some of his criticisms of the WWE Hall of Famer on the latest episode of "FTR with Dax Harwood."

According to Harwood, he rejected an idea that James proposed for The Revival's match against American Alpha at NXT Takeover: Dallas. While it wasn't a bad idea in Harwood's opinion, it just didn't fit the story they were trying to tell. Furthermore, Harwood called most of the match due to the fact American Alpha was an inexperienced team at the time, though they did have some input. However, James believed that Harwood wanted to take all of the credit, and spun a narrative that wasn't true. That was the moment their feud began, but it seemingly didn't end there.