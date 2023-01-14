GUNTHER Says Part Of Transition From NXT To WWE Main Roster Was Hard

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER admits there was one part of the transition from "WWE NXT" to "WWE SmackDown" that proved to be a challenge. GUNTHER has been having success on the main roster and is being presented as a dominant heel. The move, however, brought about uncertainty.

During an interview with Dallas Morning News, GUNTHER explained why things were a bit tough for him and Ludwig Kaiser with the move to the blue brand.

"First of all, it was hard when only myself and Ludwig moved up and Gio kind of stayed behind," GUNTHER said. "And being all together again is fantastic."

GUNTHER expressed gratitude for being able to travel with his best friends, Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. He said part of what makes being with friends on the road ideal is that you don't have to go through the trials and tribulations alone. The WWE Intercontinental Champion went on to discuss the hard work that Kaiser and Vinci have put in to get to this point.

"In the ring, I'm extremely proud of both," GUNTHER said. "I think they worked really hard in NXT for a very long time. And now they're on the platform that they deserve, and they deserve to be seen. They're both very good wrestlers."

GUNTHER went so far as to say that there are very few people in the industry who can match the in-ring mechanics of his Imperium brethren. He said he is excited to see just how far his stablemates can go on the main roster.