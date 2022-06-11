Gunther is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

During the 6/10 episode of “SmackDown”, Gunther defeated Ricochet to capture the Intercontinental Championship. The title win. The Austrian-born powerhouse picked up his first championship in WWE after planting the now-former champion, Ricochet with a thunderous powerbomb to get the 1-2-3.

Gunther (as WALTER) made his WWE debut in January 2019 when he confronted then NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne (now SmackDown’s Butch) at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool. Gunther would defeat Dunne for the NXT UK Title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, which would end Dunne’s record 685-day title reign. Gunther would break Dunne’s record by holding the NXT UK Title for 870 days before losing it to current champion Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in August 2021.

‘The Ring General’ would make several appearances on the NXT 2.0 brand, culminating in a match against LA Knight at NXT Stand & Deliver, this past April. Gunther would make his final appearance in NXT when he faced NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the April 5 episode of NXT 2.0, where he lost to the champion. On the April 8 episode of SmackDown, Gunther would make his main roster debut, alongside Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser (FKA Marcel Barthel).

The reign of The Ring General is upon us.@Gunther_AUT is the new Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rQbxzyFjjY — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022

