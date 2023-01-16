Top AEW Star Texted Mercedes Mone After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks while with WWE, made her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom, attacking KAIRI following her victory over Tam Nakano, and signaling that she wanted the IWGP Women's Championship.

Moné had multiple friends there supporting her such as Bayley and Naomi, as well as those that wrestled on the card such as FTR. One friend who was not in attendance but supported the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion from afar was AEW's Saraya. Saraya revealed what she texted Moné following her first-ever appearance in NJPW and addressed if she is interested in facing off against her once again.

"I texted her the other day, just to be like, 'Congratulations,' and she said that she's happy," Saraya said appearing on "WHOO'S House Podcast." "We have a built-in storyline because unfortunately, it was me and her in the ring when my career was ended. For years I've been telling her 'It's okay, accidents happen.' So, when I got cleared, she was one of the first people I text."

When she was in WWE, Moné hit Saraya with a kick to the upper back, which resulted in Saraya remaining out of action for nearly five years. After not knowing if she would ever compete in the ring again, Saraya was officially cleared on October 31 and has since wrestled two matches for AEW.

While Moné has yet to make an appearance in AEW, NJPW and AEW have developed a working relationship in the past, as they put on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view together, which means Moné appearing on AEW may not be impossible.

