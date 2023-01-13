Injury Update On Rosario Grillo

Rosario Grillo — a student of the Nightmare Factory — suffered a broken fibula in late 2022. At the time, Grillo said he'd be out of action for three to five months. However, Grillo soon after revealed that the injury was worse than anticipated; his ankle was completely fractured and he tore all ligaments in the ankle. He had two surgeries scheduled to repair the damage, and it appears we now have an update on his condition; Grillo shared on Twitter the latest.

"Hey everyone, surgery went better than expected. Definitely in pain but the road to recovery starts today. Love you all, thank you for the support. You'll never know how much it means to me. I'll be back to my stand in Young Bucks duties in no time. #LFG"

Grillo wrestled at the "AEW Dark: Elevation" tapings on December 28. He teamed up with Hagane Shinno and Dean Alexander to take on Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King of The House of Black. That episode aired on January 2.

At the end of the match, Grillo went up to the top turnbuckle and attempted a diving attack on Black. King shoved Black out of the way and delivered a forearm shot to Grillo instead. Presumably, the match was to end with The House of Black winning in a much more definitive fashion, but plans changed. Grillo landed awkwardly on the mat, and he grabbed his leg. Murphy then just pinned Grillo for the three-count and the victory.