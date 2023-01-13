Veer's Father Passes Away

Rinku Singh, aka WWE's Veer Mahaan, shared the devastating news that his father died Wednesday. Singh wrote in an Instagram post that his "soul shook" when he heard the news his father, who is survived by nine children, had died. Singh's mother also died in 2018.

"Cherished Babu ji, whatever I am today, I am because of your and Mother's teachings, along with watching you both overcome great adversity," Singh wrote. "If I can ask one thing as I've always have is your blessing and strength, with the memory of You and Mother, I will try to follow your footsteps till the last breath." The WWE star would often share photos of his father when he would visit his family on trips back home to India over the years. "This is the most amazing man I have ever known. He would give his world for someone's happiness, is sweet, kind and is my guiding light. I am very fortunate he is my Father and grateful for every minute I can spend with him," Singh wrote weeks after his mother's death.

Raised in a rural Indian village in the Uttar Pradesh state, Singh first came to the United States to play professional baseball — an inspiring story recounted in Disney's 2014 biopic "Million Dollar Arm," which chronicled his life. Along the way, Singh has said his father, whom he affectionately referred to as "Babu ji," had "inspired me from day one" and has been a "guiding beacon throughout my journey." Singh famously landed a Major League Baseball contract in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being introduced to the sport through a local pitching contest. Singh played in the Pirates' minor league system and later in the Australian Baseball League before retiring and joining WWE in 2018.