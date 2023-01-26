Wrestlers Who Were Able To Body Slam The Big Show

A near 30-year career in wrestling has seen The Big Show, also known as The Giant in WCW and his real name of Paul Wight in AEW, successfully step out of the shadow of Andre the Giant. Big Show and Andre will forever be linked as pro wrestling "giants" in the sports entertainment era, and wrestling fans became originally acquainted with the former as the storyline son of the latter in WCW. Like his predecessor, Big Show suffers from a condition known as acromegaly. Unlike Andre, however, The Big Show underwent surgery on his pituitary gland in the early '90s to treat the condition, stopping his excessive growth. As a result, the 50-year-old Big Show is able to live a routine life while being excessively larger than his acquaintances.

Much like Andre, The Big Show has cultivated a reputation as one to give back to the industry that made him a star. The best way he knows how to do this is by giving shine to the stars of tomorrow and like Andre, The Big Show developed into a sound wrestler. Because of his size, it continues to be a major happening any time a wrestler is able to hoist the seven-footer up for a body slam. With Big Show's athleticism, legitimately strong superstars are able to make lifting a man who once weighed more than 500 pounds look easy.

Here are 19 wrestlers who have been able to successfully body slam The Big Show.