Dax Harwood Discusses Geniuses Of Triple H And Tony Khan

FTR is one of many acts in professional wrestling to have worked for both WWE and AEW. While in "WWE NXT," Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler held the "NXT" Tag Team Championships twice while under Triple H's leadership. In AEW, FTR won gold just months after their initial debut, holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships under AEW CEO Tony Khan's watch. Despite working for AEW, Harwood has not been shy in showing massive appreciation for Triple H and what he has done for FTR's career.

While on "FTR with Dax Harwood," the AEW star recalled an important conversation between himself and Triple H where he told Triple H that he and Cash Wheeler were going to beat their opponents with chairs after the match. "[Triple H] said, 'You know, I think chairs are overdone. What I think you should do is come up with a ... double team move that you do now to take him out and then use it later as a false finish,'" Harwood said. "I was like, 'Oh my God. He is so, he's such a f****** genius.'"

Harwood revealed if he believes Khan is a genius as he believes Triple H is. "I know I work for Tony, who is a genius in his own right," Harwood said. He recalled another conversation with Triple H that helped him see the WWE Hall of Famer's genius. "Our idea was to hit one move, one finishing move on Enzo [Amore] and hit the other one, the stomp, on Cass and Hunter said, 'Do you think you can do it to Cass? ... Because if you do that to a seven-foot, 300-pound man,' he said, 'That's going to make you guys.' And I said, 'Oh my God,' again, all in one day. Like, he's exactly right."