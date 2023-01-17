Booker T Thinks MLW Star Might Have Problem With WWE Wellness Policy

On a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Nick Aldis, Matt Cardona, Jacob Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone, and MJF faring in WWE. However, he believes that one of them might have trouble adhering to the company's strict policies.

"I think all those guys are good," he said. "Hammerstone, I love, I don't know...[chuckling and stage whispering]...he may have a problem with the wellness test. [laughing] That's another story!" Booker is referring to WWE's Talent Wellness Program, which has various components but is best known for drug and substance testing.

"As for the others? "Nick Aldis, he's a veteran...Jacob Fatu [is] one of my guys," Booker continued. "I [would] love to see Jacob get a chance, get a SHOT at the big time, because I know he'll make a huge, huge impression, a big splash."

Co-host Brad Gilmore then shifted the discussion back over to Aldis. Booker believes that he could do a job in WWE and make some money, but noted that his best years might be behind him. The WWE Hall of Famer said that Aldis would arrive in WWE at the tail-end of his 30s, which is "past his prime." That said, Booker believes that he could still make a splash in WWE if he gets hired.

The "past his prime" comment that Booker referred to is something he said in November, expressing that Aldis wasted a lot of time trying to elevate NWA.