Booker T Says Soon-To-Be Free Agent Is 'Past His Prime'

Nick Aldis has been the talk of the wrestling world as of late after he announced that he is leaving the NWA, which has led to a very public back and forth between him and Billy Corgan getting plenty of attention. However, while everyone has their own opinion on the situation the one thing that is clear right now is that Aldis is going to be a major free agent in 2023, and there are plenty of conversations about where he might go next.

While Aldis has teased the possibility of competing against a current "WWE SmackDown" Superstar, on his latest "Hall Of Fame" radio show, Booker T made it clear he believes Aldis is "past his prime."

"He's wasted a lot of time trying to make that thing work," Booker said when talking about Aldis' run in the NWA. "Nick Aldis was one of the first guys that I remember having any type of recognition in that company when they kicked back off, and it seemed like he wanted to be the guy that wore that NWA Championship that brought that NWA brand back to the forefront of professional wrestling."

Despite how his time with the promotion has concluded, there is no doubt that Aldis has a great run with the NWA, although Booker admitted he hadn't seen a single one of his matches. He held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for 1,309 days across his two runs, with the Englishman working hard to try and bring the NWA back to the forefront of the business.

"To try to bring that brand back, it's almost impossible," Booker said. "I mean, the NWA is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then," which Aldis seems to agree with after his recent comments claiming the promotion is "toxic."

