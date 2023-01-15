Bryan Danielson Compares Konosuke Takeshita To 'Best Of All Time'

"The Future" has the potential to be "The Best of All Time," according to Bryan Danielson.

"I finally got the chance to wrestle [Konosuke] Takeshita, and I was really looking forward to it," Danielson told AEW's Japanese Twitter account. "I'd heard a lot of people who had wrestled all over the world, when they wrestled Takeshita, they said 'oh man, that guy's great.' I got to feel it."

"It's one thing to watch somebody, I see for how young he is, he's in his twenties, he looks so good. It looks like he hits so hard, but I want to feel it ... When we got out there and he hit me with the first forearm, I felt it. I felt that this guy is special. I've been in the ring with some of the best wrestlers in the world, some of the best of all time. And I think by the end, we're gonna be talking about Takeshita in the same way."

Hailing from Osaka, Japan, Takeshita has built an impressive resume throughout his decade-long career in professional wrestling thus far. Emerging as a standout in DDT Pro-Wrestling, Takeshita later earned an opportunity to make his mark in the United States, debuting for All Elite Wrestling in 2021.

It wasn't until 2022, though, that Takeshita revved up his appearances, tackling some of the company's biggest stars — namely "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston. On the January 11 episode of "Dynamite," Takeshita battled the 24-year veteran Danielson with a valiant effort, and though he came up short, Takeshita clearly made an impression on his opponent.