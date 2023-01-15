Kota Ibushi Comments On Possible Reunion With Kenny Omega

Whether it's as partners or rivals, Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega make magic every time they step into the ring. But their story extends outside the squared circle and has evolved into one of the greatest love stories ever told. However, since their singles careers have taken them down separate paths over the past few years, they've been kept apart for far too long. So should fans of the Golden Lovers expect a reunion any time soon? Ibushi, who has been sidelined with an injury since the 2021 G1 Climax tournament, recently weighed in.

While speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion gave an update on the beloved duo. He said, "Should Kenny continue to appear for New Japan once he loses the belt, then I don't think we're going to be able to wrestle together."

Due to the hugely publicized fallout between NJPW and Ibushi in 2022 and the recent reports that the wrestler is aiming to start his own wrestling company at some point, it's unlikely that he'll return to the promotion, even if it means reuniting with Omega.

Still, that doesn't mean that a reunion won't ever happen. Even Ibushi himself has his own ideas for when and how it can happen "in the near future." But before he leaves us to ruminate in speculation about his potential signing to AEW, he has one final thought on the pairing: "I don't want to tag with him if it's not the [right] situation to do so. The tag team with him is more special to me than anything. I think it will finally take shape once the time when we should wrestle [together], the conditions under which we should wrestle, our respective [physical] conditions, all of that has come together."