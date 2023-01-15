WWE SmackDown Ratings Up For 1/13 Episode

After a slight drop in ratings last week, "WWE SmackDown's" viewership has seen a jump in this week's overnight ratings. The January 6 episode of "SmackDown," ended up with 2.257 million viewers, with the overnight ratings initially showing 2.168 million. The overnight numbers for the January 13 "SmackDown" averaged 2.182 million viewers, according to SpoilerTV.

The numbers from the January 6 "SmackDown," saw a drop from the December 30 episode. The last episode of 2022 in particular saw a large jump in viewership at 2.441 million viewers. The number is surely due in no small part to John Cena's appearance on the show, where he wrestled his only match of 2022 alongside Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

The January 13 "SmackDown" featured a clash between Owens and Zayn in the main event of the show. The match came about after Owens and Cena defeated Reigns and Zayn two weeks ago, a rare loss for the reigning Undisputed Universal Champion. Though Zayn and Owens have a prolific rivalry with one another, the pair hadn't had a one-on-one match since their clash at WrestleMania 37.

Also on the show was the Intercontinental Championship bout between GUNTHER and Braun Strowman. Another successful defense for the reigning champion saw GUNTHER clash against Strowman in the latter's first championship match since his return to WWE in late 2022. Other segments on the show included a promo from Bray Wyatt before his match with LA Knight at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. There was also a match between Tegan Nox and Xia Li, as well as a match between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.