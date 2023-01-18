Dominik Mysterio Comments On WWE's Backstage Political Discourse

Political conversation in the workplace is something that can always prove to be divisive no matter what the environment, but because it is such an important topic that impacts everyone's daily lives, it is only natural that it is discussed. Most people would presume that includes the WWE locker room, but Dominik Mysterio told Konnan's "Keepin' It 100" podcast that the roster doesn't talk about it backstage in WWE.

As politics can divide people it makes sense that it isn't brought up a lot, particularly because it is a job that involves them spending a lot of time together and getting physical against each other. Keeping their differences private is understandable, but there is a specific time when Mysterio believes politics is a hot topic for those in the company.

"The only time that I saw it was during election times when people would talk about elections coming up," Mysterio said. "But other than that I don't feel like it's a topic of discussion in the locker room or even around the company."

One name that is often brought up in American political conversations is Donald Trump, who is someone that wrestling fans are very familiar with whether they support him or not. Trump is in the celebrity wing of WWE's Hall Of Fame and Mysterio says he "would have to go 50/50" as to the balance between supporters and haters for the former President in the locker room.

"It's hard for me to even say it because I'm not involved in it," he admitted. "If you come talk to me about politics I'm gonna turn the other way because I don't know enough to hold up a conversation about it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.