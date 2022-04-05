During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Vince McMahon and whether or not he believes, having spent so much time around Vince, that the WWE Chairman has a succession plan for someone to run the company after he’s gone. As a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, McMahon spoke about his family and his succession plan and revealed he’s expected more from his family members involved with the company.

Jim Ross revealed his take on who will be in charge of WWE after Vince McMahon is gone and why he believes the company could be heading towards a sale.

“One would hope, I assume he does, I just don’t know,” Ross said. “Maybe the succession plan is to package it up and sell it. I said before and I don’t mean to make it morbid, he’s the genius behind the whole damn thing. He’s very protective of what he’s built and I would be the same way, we want to protect what we’ve built. I think Vinces succession is, he’s the kind of guy who thinks he’s going to live forever and I hope he does. He’ll probably outlive me, he still trains hard and eats right and all those things.

“I don’t know about the succession plan, I think they have to say they have one simply for the stockholders sake but I think that it’s such an attractive property with so many diverse tentacles that spread around the world, I think it’s an attractive buy for some big company. It seems like that’s the direction that some big businesses are heading in, they’re selling. That might be where his heads at, I don’t know how to answer that question. I just can’t see today anybody taking his place at the head of the table. I don’t know who’s there, there’s people who can do it I guess but I don’t know who they are and what’s available and if Vince trusts them impeccably enough to turn the reins to them.”

Jim Ross also spoke about WrestleMania 23 on the podcast, covering the Battle of the Billionaires between Vince McMahon and former President of the United States Donald Trump. In January, the former President used The Undertaker’s theme music for a political rally on his continued run for Presidency for the Republican Party in 2024.

Though at the time in 2007 nobody would’ve ever thought Trump would become the President, Ross spoke about his interactions with the billionaire and revealed that he was more interested in the female competitors than the product itself.

“I don’t know if he’s a perfectionist but he’s going to perfect his image, he was certain of that,” Ross said. “I had several conversations with him and he kind of relied on me to translate some of the wrestling-speak which I did, the best I could. He seemed to me to be more interested in the divas than the rest of the show. ‘Who’s she, what’s that one,’ that kind of thing. But I can’t say that’s a mistake, he’s a healthy red blooded American man and sometimes his little head thinks for his big head, hell, I don’t know.

“He was okay Conrad, he was protective. His son, I can’t remember which one it was, was really scary, dorky. His facial expressions, like he was a secret service guy and he couldn’t beat his way out of a paper bag. I didn’t have any real issues with Trump, I had more issues with him as president than I did as a performer at WrestleMania 23. He was okay, he was in a new land and he’s not used to being in a new land, he’s used to being the emperor of the new land and he was in a different world, he was in Vince’s world and he adapted and we did well.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts