Crowbar Talks About His Resurgence In Pro Wrestling

Crowbar, real name Christopher Ford, has had a long career competing for companies like WWE, WCW, and more recently, AEW. In a new interview with Fightful, the seasoned veteran openly discussed what it felt like to wrestle on a nationally televised stage like AEW.

"When I was breaking into the business, it was never fashionable to express how much you enjoy it. I freaking love wrestling. I've been doing it for 31 years. I don't know when this resurgence [started], I'm just having a great time and a lot of cool, unexpected opportunities have popped up and I'm really enjoying it. It's really cool."

Some fans may be unaware but Crowbar also works as a physical therapist when he's away from the ring. After six years of diligent work at Kean University in New Jersey, Crowbar earned his degree.

"When I was doing WCW/ECW as Devon Storm, I was a full-time student. And I was flying back and I'd say to my professors, 'Hey, can you give me an assignment so I can try to get this done, so I can fly out here,' and everybody was super, super cool. That was before online classes, so you had to be there and it was very challenging."

Crowbar has even assisted fellow pro wrestlers to get back into ring shape following an injury.

"I've had many of the guys in my office, my physical therapy office, and it's great to help the guys in the back when they ask for advice for this and that in wrestling. But to help somebody who's in a really bad way get back to the ring, that's super rewarding as well. I think it has allowed me to continue to wrestle at the level that I do, so it's [great]."