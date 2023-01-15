Crowbar Reveals How His AEW Appearance Came About

AEW has had plenty of surprise appearances from stars of the past throughout their four years of existence. From huge names like Sting debuting at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" in 2020 to forgotten stars like Dr. Luther becoming a mainstay on both "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" since his arrival in late 2019.

Among these appearances was Crowbar, who appeared on "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 11, 2021, in a losing effort against then-AEW star Joey Janela. Despite it only being a one-off appearance, it was many people's reintroduction to Crowbar, who has only competed part-time in recent years due to his day job as a physical therapist.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Crowbar talked about how his appearance in AEW came to be back in 2021. "I watched it during the pandemic, I'm still working thankfully, but I'm watching Dark and Elevation, and I really wanted to go down there." Crowbar said, "They've got these three-hour shows... I would hope I could find a spot to do some stuff here."

However, the former WCW star was unable to make the journey to AEW due to ongoing COVID-19 shutdowns. "I'm in New Jersey, and they had those laws where if you travel out of state you have to [quarantine]," Crowbar explained, "It just wasn't feasible."

By July 2021, as traveling became possible, the opportunity presented itself to Crowbar. "I was at Disney on vacation... and I got a text from QT saying he wants to bring me in and Joey [Janela] wants to work with me."

Crowbar's AEW appearance gave him the motivation to take wrestling even more seriously. "AEW [led] to the Flair show, the Flair show [led] to New Japan," Crowbar concludes, "So that was kinda fun."