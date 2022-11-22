Crowbar Talks NJPW Debut, Wrestler Safety, His AEW Run, Facing Matt Hardy, The Wisdom Of Jeff Jarrett & More - Exclusive

Talk about your experience in New Japan, what that all was like, the New York atmosphere...

New Japan was a big deal for me. Early on in my career, the wrestling industry was dominated by huge guys, muscle-bound monsters. By today's standards, in 2022, I'm a big guy. Back then, 6'1", 232 was not a big guy at all.

I was a huge fan and got into getting the tapes of Japanese wrestling. The talent was smaller, more athletic. This gave me hope, along with seeing guys like the Lighting Kid and Jerry Lynn coming onto the scene. New Japan was truly a beacon of hope for a "smaller" guy like me –- and I really enjoyed the style as well. For whatever reason, Japan never happened for me in my career. This shocks my colleagues in the business, because they assumed I have wrestled there because of my in-ring style. NJPW was an unexpected blessing in 2022, an opportunity I was not expecting and an opportunity, quite frankly, I thought had passed me by in my career. Finally getting to step into a NJPW ring was pretty awesome, pretty special, and fulfilling ...

I have always been aware of strong style, I watched it, and I enjoyed it, but never really studied it in-depth or analyzed it too much professionally because I was not required to use it on most of the independent shows I did. I watched it superficially as a fan just enjoying a different style of wrestling and enjoyed it, but really never watched it "under the microscope" or watched it thinking about "how would I do this," just because I didn't foresee any strong style opportunities on my horizon.

I'm a student of the game after all these years. When I get booked on an indie, If I know who my opponent is, I'll look up his matches, watch them when I do cardio, and do whatever I can to become familiar with that person so that I can give the best performance possible. After I was booked for the NJPW NYC event, I did a deep dive into watching the style, I became engrossed in it, immersed in it –- I became a big fan of its physicality, its overt effort to make the product look less cooperative and more "real," and I really fell in love with this art form. You still do traditional, mainstream, wrestling moves – but the time allowed to sell, and the effort put into making it look real and more sports-like drew me in, and once I actually performed a match in this style, I was hooked. I've already started integrating characteristics of strong style into my independent matches since the NJPW match.

Where would you rank in regard to all the promotions that you've been a part of? It's like I mentioned earlier, it's very kind of unprecedented. You can count on one hand the amount of wrestlers that have done what you've done. Where do you rank that in your all-time accomplishments in the ring?

As far as being a part of every company or just New Japan?

As far as being a part of every company in a way.

When I think about it, there's so much great talent out there, so many legends out there. But it's really nice, really kind of cool having something that I'm in this very small select group of wrestlers. Never been a really top guy, top of the card main event guy, but having that as an accomplishment is something special that nobody can take away.