Crowbar Explains The Origins Of His Ring Name

Former WWE and WCW star Crowbar has had a lengthy career competing inside the squared circle, and in a new interview with Fightful, he opened up about where his unique ring name first came from.

"David Flair was hitting people with a crowbar, so Vince [Russo] wrote it into the story where they meet at a gas station. I remember the schtick was he pulls in for gas, and I'm filling up another car's gas, and I yell at the guy because he asked me to check the oil. And I start b—-ing him out, and David loves it because he's nuts, and he goes, 'Hey, what's your name?' 'Well, some people call me Crowbar.'"

Looking back through his career, Crowbar remembers the exact moment that interest from WWE first arrived through former writer, Vince Russo. Despite WCW positioning him to make a major impact in the cruiserweight division, the interest from WWF was too promising to pass up on.

"I was being groomed to be the next, more aggressive, bigger cruiserweight that will come up. And at that time, I was doing that for the Saturday night show. As the story goes, we got to Vail, Colorado, we fly to Denver. The Saturday night show takes place after Nitro and Thunder, it's like the third day or something like that. I fly in — and so I'm told — I go into the hotel bar, the restaurant, I have a leather jacket, my hair is down and supposedly Vince Russo really liked my look."

Crowbar featured in AEW in 2021 and has wrestled in various promotions, which include promotions like NJPW and Impact Wrestling.