Mickie James Lays Out Remaining Dream Matches

Hours after defeating Jordynne Grace to win the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Championship, Mickie James was interviewed on the weekend edition of SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio." During the interview, co-host Mark Henry asked James if she had any interest in going on a "world tour" of sorts as champion since this is more or less her retirement tour, making stops in other promotions around the world. She answered in the affirmative, listing off some matches she'd love to have before she winds down her career.

"You talk about that match with Sasha [Banks/Mercedes Moné], that's one match we never got at WWE," she said. "We never had a singles match and it's one thing we always wanted. With her at Stardom and New Japan, that opportunity to be able to finally have that singles match that we both always wanted would be incredible. To be able to go against someone at AEW, that's a door I've never walked through before. But a Britt Baker or Jamie Hayter, she's the champ, I love Jamie Hayter. I saw her in England for 1PW when I wrestled out there. She's fantastic. Or someone like Jade Cargill, who's an anomaly. She's an attraction. That would be two parallel universes, two different worlds colliding. That would be so cool."

The 1PW card Mickie referred to was A New Twist of Fate from this past October 1, where she defeated Lizzy Evo and Jamie Hayter was upset by Session Moth Martina.