'The Rock' Trends As Fans Speculate Over 'WWE Raw Is XXX' Return

Is WWE preparing to sow the seeds for the rumored The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 39?

As noted earlier, The Usos announced on the 1/16 "WWE Raw" that "every generation of The Bloodline" will be appearing on next week's "Raw is XXX" special episode, where Roman Reigns' historic run as champion will be "acknowledged" by members of the legendary Anoa'i family.

Fans on social media have been speculating that the announcement could lead to The Rock's WWE return.

Previously, The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), Reigns' uncle and father, respectively, officially anointed Reigns as "The Tribal Chief" at the Hell in a Cell premium live in 2020. Since that moment, none of the celebrated members of the Anoa'i family have gotten involved in the ongoing The Bloodline storyline. However, Solo Sikoa said he was "sent by the elders" to help Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, which was perceived by some as The Rock or another elder member of the family sending the youngest Uso to WWE's main roster.

For what it's worth, The Rock (11/4) currently has the second shortest odds to win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble, behind only odds-on favorite Cody Rhodes (10/11). Sami Zayn (3/1) currently has the third best odds to prevail in the battle royal and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Besides The Rock's possible appearance, WWE has announced a loaded card for next week's "Raw is XXX" which includes United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match, and The Usos defending their "Raw" Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day. Other legends such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and The Bella Twins are also set to appear on the historic show.