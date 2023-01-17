Omos And Others Declare For 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The field for the men's Royal Rumble match is quickly beginning to populate. Three men were announced for the men's Royal Rumble match on the January 16 episode of "WWE Raw." MVP revealed on "RAW" that his client Omos will be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

Also joining Omos in the Rumble as announced on "Raw" is Baron Corbin. The 2023 Royal Rumble won't be Corbin's first rodeo as he has participated in five other Rumble matches in years past, and he even pulled double duty one year. At the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event, Corbin first lost to Roman Reigns in a last man standing match before later appearing in the Royal Rumble match.

Corbin and Omos being announced for the Royal Rumble on "Raw" pale in comparison to the gravity of the announcement that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be making his return at the Royal Rumble PLE. Rhodes' last in-ring appearance was seven months ago at the Hell in a Cell PLE against Seth Rollins.

Despite alluding that he would be joining the Royal Rumble match on "Raw," no official announcement has been made about Elias entering it. The guitar-wielding star faced Omos on "RAW" and was soundly beaten by the former "Raw" Tag Team Champion.

The three men join eight others announced for the men's Royal Rumble thus far. The total field of eleven stars includes Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, Omos, and Baron Corbin