Maria Kanellis On The Possibility Of An All-Women's AEW Event

An all-women's AEW show has been an idea that's received much chatter over the four years of the company's existence. Now, veteran women's wrestler Maria Kanellis has chimed in on the possibility of such an event happening.

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count, Kanellis expressed enthusiasm but also highlighted an issue that AEW may have with an all-women's show.

"Is there a possibility because of the amount of talent that they have in AEW to have an all-women's show? Of course. I think they're more than capable of doing so," Kanellis said, "But, you've got to look at it from a perspective of bandwidth. How much can you put out there right now on the AEW side when you're trying to take care of all of AEW's brands plus Ring of Honor."

Kanellis' insight drives an important point that an all-women's AEW show would be yet another item on the ever-growing plate of AEW CEO Tony Khan. She said that it wouldn't be wise to add another thing to worry about without having every other brand's situation figured out for the foreseeable future. She stressed that sometimes wrestling fans don't like to look at things from a business perspective.

Khan has been asked before about a possible all-women's show, albeit to rather dubious results. In the year since Khan's comments on a possible all-women's show, perhaps his outlook has changed towards being more open to the idea. AEW's main rival, WWE, has hosted one all-women's show so far, Evolution, which was in 2018.