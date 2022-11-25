Maria Kanellis Isn't Sure If She Would Work With Controversial Star

Maria Kanellis has been involved in the wrestling business since 2004 and has aided in forging the way for the future of female professional wrestling. Now, almost two decades later, she is still doing so through her promotion, Women's Wrestling Army. The former WWE, IMPACT, and Ring of Honor star began the company in April of this year alongside ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise and has had several notable names on their shows. However, one person who has yet to show up is Tessa Blanchard and Kanellis has revealed whether or not fans can expect to see her in the company sometime in the future.

"I know of Tessa through passing," Kanellis said on the "Just Alyx" podcast. "I don't know her on a personal level. I've worked with some of her close friends in IMPACT Wrestling. I've worked with people that were at her wedding, but personally, I don't know her. So, [if] an opportunity to rise, I don't know"

Blanchard made headlines in January 2020 after allegations were leveled against her for spitting in the face of a Black wrestler and calling her a racial slur. Following this, several other female talents came forward and claimed that they had witnessed Blanchard bullying others. However, Blanchard maintains that none of this ever happened. Blanchard once again made waves in May of this year after she had reportedly been released from Women of Wrestling following a falling out she supposedly had with the company.

