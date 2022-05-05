As noted, Tessa Blanchard and WOW Wrestling reportedly had a falling out ahead of the promotion’s re-launch later this week.

According to Fightful Select, there are allegations of issues surrounding Blanchard and the company. The re-launch was set to serve as a rehabilitation project for Blanchard, a former WOW Champion.

In the aftermath of the reports, Blanchard took to her Instagram Stories to post a quote from Pastor Matthew Hagee.

When standing up for your beliefs becomes a matter of great inconvenience, will you stand…

Blanchard recently deactivated her Twitter, but still remains active on Instagram.

With AJ Lee as the Executive Producer, WOW announced back in October that they signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS for new WOW TV episodes to air in syndication each weekend on The CW and CBS stations beginning this fall. For those who missed it, you can click here for full details and photos from the big press event held last October. Those episodes were set to begin taping this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

There’s no word on if Tessa Blanchard is still booked for this week’s TV tapings in Los Angeles.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]