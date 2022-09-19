Backstage Update On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts

It's an important time of the year for Impact Wrestling as they head towards their premiere event, Bound for Glory, this October. But it'll be an even more pivotal time for the promotion, as they look to deliver a hot show while also holding onto a lot of the talent fans will see at the event.

According to Fightful Select, several deals are expected to expire for Impact in October or the months to follow. This includes Mia Yim, Maria Kanellis, and fellow members of The Kingdom, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, who are the current Impact Tag Team Champions. Kanellis herself revealed her status, as well as that of Taven and Bennett's, during a recent appearance on the Grapsody podcast. The news of Yim's Impact contract isn't out of the blue, as it was reported months ago that Yim had only signed a short term deal with the promotion, though she was open to signing a long-term deal later on. Yim joined Impact at Under Siege 2022 after being released from WWE in late 2021; she had previously worked for Impact from 2015 to 2017 under the name Jade.

While Yim isn't booked for Bound for Glory as of this writing, she is scheduled to take part in a triple threat match worked under "revolver" rules at Impact's Victory Road event, where the winner will receive an X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory. Also scheduled for the match are Kenny King, Alex Zayne, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Trey Miguel, New Japan's Yuya Uemura, and AEW's Frankie Kazarian. Meanwhile, the Kingdom will be in action at Bound for Glory, defending their Impact Tag Team Titles against either Aussie Open or the Motor City Machine Guns.