Matches Added To Impact Victory Road

Impact Wrestling is about to hit the Victory Road.

PWInsider is reporting that a handful of big matches have been added to this Friday's Impact Wrestling Victory Road event in Nashville, TN. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander is set to team with Rich Swann & Heath to take on Honor No More's Eddie Edwards, who teams with The OGK's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. The match will be something of a preview, as Alexander is set to defend his title against Edwards in the main event of October's Bound For Glory in Albany.

Mickie James will also be in action on Friday, taking on Gisele Shaw, and if James loses the former Impact Knockouts Champion will be forced to retire. James and Shaw aren't the only Knockouts that will be battling at Victory Road, as Mia Yim will be taking part in an Intergender Triple Threat Revolver match for a shot at Impact X Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Bailey is set to defend his title against Delirious on Friday, as announced after Bailey's title defense against Mascara Dorada.

As announced previously, Moose, Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin are set to deal with their lingering issues in a Three Way Barbed Wire Massacre Match. Also, Killer Kelly will face Tasha Steelz, and Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will take on Max The Impaler, who was chosen by Grace's Bound For Glory opponent Masha Slamovich. Father James Mitchell will be in Max's corner. Victory Road will be available on Impact Plus.