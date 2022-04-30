Women’s Wrestling Army, a new all-women wrestling promotion led by Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Bobby Cruise, is holding its first event Sunday. It is being held at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. On Friday night, Cruise announced the first matches for the card.

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) (c) vs. Holidead & Willow Nightingale

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie

Miranda Alize vs. Laynie Luck

Janai Kai vs. Nicole Savoy

Other talents announced for the show include IMPACT Wrestling’s Alisha Edwards and Trish Adora. Maria Kanellis-Bennett says other individuals will not be revealed until the event itself.

“We have individuals from IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and former talent for NXT,” Kanellis-Bennett told the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast. “So we have a lot of big names on the show thus far.”

Women’s Wrestling Army’s event on Sunday will be recorded for shows that will be released on the promotion’s website. The commentary team announced for the shows is Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett hopes to see women from many different promotions involved with Women’s Wrestling Army. She sees no limit to the possibilities.

“I think it’s difficult until it’s not,” Kanellis-Bennett said. “Nobody thought that Mickie (James) was gonna be able to be an IMPACT Knockouts Champion on WWE, but she was. She crossed that line. She opened that door. Who knows what can happen?”

Maria Kanellis-Bennett says she envisions a tournament being held in Women’s Wrestling Army at some point. And she wants to set a high bar for individuals to qualify for it.

“For me, my big vision is a Tournament of Champions,” Kanellis-Bennett explained. “Make it so you have to have a title in order to enter. Your title will be your ticket to enter this competition. Is it going to be hard? Of course, it is, but I wanna give the proper respect to all of the companies and all of the talent. I’ve worked for most of them. So like for me, it’s definitely a respect shown there, but it’s also a respect towards the women that have worked so hard.”

