Jade Cargill Had Heart-To-Heart With Former AEW Champion When Things Were Tough

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has had one of the most impressive debut runs in professional wrestling history, currently standing as the longest-reigning champion in AEW history at over 373 days. Understandably, seeing such a fresh face in pro wrestling reach this level of success so quickly can lead to jealousy, leaving others who are also trying to work their way to the top believing that she jumped the line. Cargill gets it.

"I just came in out of nowhere," Cargill recalled on "Bootleg Kev." "These other girls have been grinding on the indies for years; they have a fan base. Like, they've given a lot of their time and work and all their bodies to the sport, and here I am, I'm coming in and I look good, and it's like, 'Okay, you're kind of being shot to the top right now.'"

Since she had already been thrust into such a prominent position, the real challenge for Cargill was finding comfort in being in that spot. She turned to former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., asking for help about how to cope with the pressure, popularity, and attention, as well as the negative perceptions about her ascent in AEW.

"[Britt is] not even our champ but she's on TV, she's right there with our champ, she's on flyers, she's on this but she puts asses in seats. So, that's one woman I had a heart-to-heart with and I spoke about it like, 'How do you deal with it?' And she gave me some great advice, and now I could care and give a f**k less about any of that. I'm placed in a position, and I have to understand that I have to hold my head high and keep it moving. And I have to trust in our owner that he put me into this position for a reason."