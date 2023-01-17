Former WWE Official Praises Ruby Soho & Bloody AEW Women's Tag Match

This past Friday on "AEW Rampage," Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale teamed up to defeat Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a brutal and bloody tag team street fight that ended up dividing the wrestling world. While some found the encounter to be too violent and raised concerns about women bleeding so much, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas made it clear he thought it "was incredible" during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter.

Of course, this wasn't the first time that women have introduced blood during a match in AEW. The famous Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Lights-Out encounter had plenty of color, while a previous street fight involving Melo went the same route.

"The women worked their butts off; they really left it all out there — especially Ruby Soho, who was bleeding a lot," he said. "I know a lot of people had an issue with a woman bleeding. I don't have an issue with her bleeding. There was a lot of blood, maybe could have been sold a little differently; we can nitpick about little things like that."

Even though Korderas heaped praise on the bloody affair, there was one element he took issue with: "the timing of it." He felt that more people deserved to see the efforts that the four women were putting out there. "Putting it on 'Rampage' on a Friday night with your smaller audience — that match deserved to be, if not on a PPV, on a Wednesday night and made a big deal about where more people could see it," Korderas said. "Fewer people saw it was my issue."

