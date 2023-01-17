Tatanka Explains Why He's Skipping WWE Raw XXX

In 1992, when over-the-top gimmicks were the norm, Tatanka debuted in WWE portraying a Native American warrior. The role had authenticity to it, as Tatanka is legitimately a member of the Lumbee tribe. Tatanka received a big push, and would carry a year-long undefeated streak against stars like Rick Martel and Shawn Michaels. Being a staple of its early days, it's no surprise that Tatanka was invited to next Monday's "WWE Raw" 30th Anniversary celebration. Unfortunately, Tatanka revealed on social media that he can't make it, but has a good reason for missing the big night.

"Even though WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be!," Tatanka said on Twitter. Tatanka was considered one of the most reliable performers in WWE during his initial run, appearing on nearly every house show while also keeping up with "Raw" tapings. He would leave in 1996, then return for another stint in 2006. This run unfortunately didn't elevate Tatanka's career any higher than it was back in the '90s.

Segments that have been confirmed for "Raw XXX" include The Bloodline receiving an acknowledgment ceremony from every era of The Anoa'i Family, Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in a steel cage match, Austin Theory defending the United States Championship against Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending the "Raw" tag team titles against The Judgment Day, and appearances by legends like The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle, and several others.