Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Star In Energy Drink Campaign

"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and her husband, former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, will be representing C4 Energy for its new advertising campaign, as announced via a company press release. The point of emphasis with the campaign is to put a different spin on New Year's resolutions. The campaign's slogan is "Be You. But Better." C4 Energy revealed that Belair and Ford will be seen in social media videos pushing the campaign and urging people to be a better version of themselves. The company said its slogan was made to oppose the "New Year, new me" mindset. Reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, will also be featured in social media video content for C4 Energy.

"With this campaign, C4 Energy, alongside Belair, Ford and a roster of all-star talent, is challenging consumers to go beyond cheap motivation and flashy declarations and instead encouraging real action, helping them to take the steps necessary to build a disciplined (and motivated) mindset towards a better version of themselves," C4 Energy said.

This isn't the first time C4 Energy has linked up with WWE superstars. In summer 2021, the company announced partnerships with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, now former WWE superstar Mandy Rose, Belair, and Ford. At the time, C4 Energy said the partnership with WWE talent would help get across its mission to "inspire and maximize human performance." C4 Energy has partnered with various notable sports figures, such as NFL quarterback Justin Fields, NFL tight end Kyle Pitts, and NBA point guard Lonzo Ball. The company also garnered its first major sports organization partnership with Major League Soccer's Austin FC.