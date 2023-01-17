Nick Jackson Cryptically Talks About Stress From Past Week

The January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" featured the culmination of a Best-of-Seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle to determine the AEW World Trios Champions. The series finale — an Escalera de la Muerte match — was won by Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, crowning them as two-time champions in the division's very short history. But it was not smooth sailing as this batch of matches came to a close. According to Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, on Episode 331 of "Being The Elite," some adversity needed to be overcome to pull it off.

"We went through a lot of stress that no one has a clue about in the last week," he said, to which his brother Matt chimed in with very little detail: "So much stress that we can't even talk about here. Maybe one day in our second book that I won't write ever 'cause it's the hardest thing I've ever done in my life."

However, everything managed to work itself out, and Match No. 7 went off without a hitch. "But, we got some relief last night, and now, hopefully, things go right," Nick Jackson added.

So what was the source of said stress? According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, there was a visa issue that could've derailed plans for the final match as scheduled. Luckily, those issues were resolved. All wrestlers in the match were on the scene, and Match No. 7 closed out "Dynamite" in Los Angeles that night.