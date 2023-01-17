Backstage News On Plans For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE is less than two weeks away from The Royal Rumble premium live event. The annual show offers the typical high-profile card for a PLE but also includes two titular Royal Rumble matches – one for the men and one for the women. It's considered the beginning of the road to WrestleMania, where many key storylines begin.

This year, a new report from PWInsider is shedding some light on how seriously the company is taking the Rumble.

This is one of WWE's most significant shows of the year, so they are very much going for an "all hands on deck" kind of weekend. Even if talent aren't scheduled for the Rumble event, they will still be traveling to San Antonio, Texas in case they are needed for media or WWE Network projects. There have also been discussions about bringing in athletes from WWE's "NIL" (Next In Line – name, image, likeness) program, which focuses on enhancing talent through collaborative partnerships with elite collegiate athletes.

One of the more anticipated events of the weekend will be held by 2K gaming on the same day as the Rumble, itself. It's expected that the video game WWE 2K23 will be revealed with hands-on gameplay and information on who this year's showcase will focus on. As for the event itself, several top matches have been announced like Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in the first-ever "Pitch Black" match, and Bianca Belair defending the "Raw" Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.