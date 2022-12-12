Backstage News On WWE Stars Joining Cody Rhodes To Film WWE 2K Content

It remains unclear at this point in time when exactly fans will see Cody Rhodes in the ring again, as the WWE star continues to rehab his torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in the spring. But Rhodes has kept busy while preparing for his return, including filming content for WWE's upcoming WWE 2K23 video game with fellow star The Miz. And evidently, they weren't the only ones doing so.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, and WWE 2K22 cover star Rey Mysterio were also with Rhodes and Miz in Los Angeles filming content for the upcoming game. Fightful also noted that Maryse, Miz's wife, was also scheduled to be there, though they couldn't confirm if it was related to her filming content for the game. It's unclear what was filmed for Gargano, Ripley, Priest, Belair, and the Mysterios. Fightful had previously reported last week that Rhodes and Miz and flown to Los Angeles to film a scene where the two would lock up on a local bridge. The report also stated that Rhodes was expected to return to WWE by WrestleMania 39 this spring.

As for what Rhodes will be doing at the event, that remains unclear. A recent report revealed that an idea had been discussed regarding Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending the titles on both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania, with Rhodes, along with The Rock, as one of the two candidates to face him. The idea, however, wasn't set in stone.