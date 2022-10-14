Backstage News On Cody Rhodes' Recovery

Cody Rhodes must truly have adrenaline in his soul because, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June will not be enough to stop Rhodes from attempting to return ahead of schedule. About a week after his most recent match — Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins — WWE provided expectations on Rhodes' timetable for recovery, which clocked in at around nine months. But it would appear that he might be ready to go, potentially by the Royal Rumble or even Day One in January, if things keep progressing the way they currently are.

Rhodes is reportedly working with WWE Hall of Famer and fitness guru "Diamond" Dallas Page. DDP has helped numerous former wrestlers get into shape over the years, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Buff Bagwell, and the late Scott Hall. Rhodes has been experiencing normalcy for the most part in his day-to-day life while recovering. However, he is only able to lift very light upper-body weights as part of his workout regimen.

Rhodes was injured just days prior to Hell in a Cell, yet he still pushed through and wrestled for nearly 25 minutes inside the caged structure. Visible bruising from the muscle tear could be seen when "The American Nightmare" first took off his ring coat with onlookers taken aback. Rhodes would walk away from the Cell victorious and into surgery days later in order to repair the injury and set him on the path to returning to the ring down the line.