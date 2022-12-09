Backstage News On Whether Roman Reigns Will Pull Double Duty At WrestleMania 39

As we steadily begin to approach WrestleMania season, fans can expect to start seeing more rumors and speculation pop up around WWE's plans for their biggest event of the year. For quite a while now, one of the leading trains of thought regarding WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles was pitting "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns against his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, that idea is still being discussed behind the scenes in WWE, along with a second WrestleMania match for Reigns over the two-night event.

The current idea is for Reigns to defend one of his two championships against The Rock on one night, and Cody Rhodes on the other. While nothing is set in stone as of yet, there have reportedly been discussions about taking one of the titles off Reigns, likely the WWE Championship, meaning "WWE Raw" would have its own distinct champion once again.

As always, plans for WrestleMania likely won't start to fully solidify until the days and weeks ahead of the Royal Rumble, when the company begins kicking WrestleMania promotion into full gear. That leaves plenty of time for Paul "Triple H" Levesque to change things around, and it's still unknown whether Johnson will even be able to wrestle come April.

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place on April 1 and 2, emanating from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles. Whoever his opponent, or opponents, wind up being, there's no doubt that Reigns will be an important part of the event considering his domination in the company over the last several years.